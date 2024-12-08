Leather Jackets Fly Off Shelves As Mercury Dips: Report
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) As the winter chill sets in and the northern regions of Pakistan transform into a winter wonderland, the demand for warm and cosy leather jackets has skyrocketed and factories across the country are working around the clock to meet the surging demand.
A recent report aired by a private news channel said that as Pakistan enters the winter season, leather jackets have become the most sought-after garment, flying off shelves across the country.
According to a report, the demand for leather jackets has surged, with people flocking to markets and shopping malls to get their hands on the warm and cosy jackets.
As the demand for leather jackets continues to rise, the prices of these warm and cosy garments have skyrocketed in Zainab Market, Karachi, said a citizen.
The prices of leather jackets in the market now range from a staggering Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 100,000, said a worker in factory.
"We are producing jackets at full capacity, but we're still struggling to meet the demand.
The prices have increased due to the high cost of raw materials and labour," said a citizen.
"We are working 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week. It's exhausting, but we know how much people need these jackets to stay warm," Muhammad Imran.
The factory owner said that we have increased production by 50% to meet the demand, but it is still not enough. We are having to turn down orders from retailers because we can't keep up. "I have been sewing leather jackets for 10 years but this year is the busiest I have ever seen. My fingers are sore from sewing non-stop, but it's worth it to know that people will be warm and cosy this winter", he added.
A factory manager said, "We are doing everything we can to meet the demand, but it's a challenge. We are having to hire temporary workers and work overtime to keep up. I just hope we can keep up the pace until the winter season ends."
