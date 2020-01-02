UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leather Warehouse Caught Fire In Lahore Claimed 4 Lives

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Leather warehouse caught fire in Lahore claimed 4 lives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :As many as four people were killed and 19 other received serious burn injuries when a leather warehouse situated in Mochi Gate area of Lahore caught fire on wee hours of Thursday.

As per details, rescue teams and fire brigades have rushed at the scene and commenced rescue missions to control the high-intensity fire.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured persons to Mayo Hospital, Lahore, private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the victims were residing on the upper storey of the warehouse. Rescue sources also informed that the fire was caused due to short circuit.

Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Khuda Yaar, Abdul Wadood, Abdul Malik and Feroze while injured included Zia, Taimur, Shahab, Abdulkhaliq, Attaud Din, Abdul Halim, Sher Wali, Aziz, Walid, Abdul Razzaq, Rehmat, Habib Ullah, Abdul Khaliq, Aziz Khan, Akhtar and Kashif.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Abdul Razzaq

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

8 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

10 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

9 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

10 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.