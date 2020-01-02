Leather warehouse caught fire in Lahore claimed 4 lives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :As many as four people were killed and 19 other received serious burn injuries when a leather warehouse situated in Mochi Gate area of Lahore caught fire on wee hours of Thursday.

As per details, rescue teams and fire brigades have rushed at the scene and commenced rescue missions to control the high-intensity fire.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured persons to Mayo Hospital, Lahore, private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the victims were residing on the upper storey of the warehouse. Rescue sources also informed that the fire was caused due to short circuit.

Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Khuda Yaar, Abdul Wadood, Abdul Malik and Feroze while injured included Zia, Taimur, Shahab, Abdulkhaliq, Attaud Din, Abdul Halim, Sher Wali, Aziz, Walid, Abdul Razzaq, Rehmat, Habib Ullah, Abdul Khaliq, Aziz Khan, Akhtar and Kashif.