'Leave baseless allegations & join investigation for corruption': Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tells Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to cooperate for investigation into his corruption instead of levelling baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet of Imran Khan, the prime minister said wrote on his Twitter handle, "Leave the baseless allegations, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption.

And that's all."Sharing the pictures of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station of Rawalpindi which was completely burnt and destroyed by the PTI protestors, PM Shehbaz said in another tweet that how the multi-years' development journey (initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) was turned into a scene of destruction on May 9.