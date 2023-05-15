UrduPoint.com

'Leave Baseless Allegations & Join Investigation For Corruption': Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tells Imran

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 09:16 PM

'Leave baseless allegations & join investigation for corruption': Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tells Imran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to cooperate for investigation into his corruption instead of levelling baseless allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to cooperate for investigation into his corruption instead of levelling baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet of Imran Khan, the prime minister said wrote on his Twitter handle, "Leave the baseless allegations, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption.

And that's all."Sharing the pictures of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station of Rawalpindi which was completely burnt and destroyed by the PTI protestors, PM Shehbaz said in another tweet that how the multi-years' development journey (initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) was turned into a scene of destruction on May 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Twitter Metro Road Rawalpindi May Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

3 minutes ago
 Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top p ..

Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top priority: PHC CJ

13 seconds ago
 China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 ..

China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 : report

15 seconds ago
 Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

17 seconds ago
 Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various dep ..

Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various departments

18 seconds ago
 RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commerci ..

RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commercial buildings in 14 days

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.