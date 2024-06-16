Open Menu

Leave Of Dengue Surveillance Teams Cancelled

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Leave of dengue surveillance teams cancelled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Leave of dengue surveillance teams have been cancelled during Eid holidays and they were directed to continue their surveillance activities for complete elimination of the menace.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here on Sunday, the DC said that the teams should perform their duties honestly and submit their report to the DC office for evaluation.

He also directed assistant commissioners to monitor the performance of the surveillance teams and take strict action if anyone was found involved in negligence.

