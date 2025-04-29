Leave of LGH employees cancelled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Implementing the orders of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, the administration of Lahore General Hospital cancelled the leave of 18 employees and directed them to ensure their immediate attendance on duty.

According to the notification issued by MS Dr.

Faryad Hussain, the doctors, nurses and paramedics who have gone on leave have been ordered to perform their duties in their respective departments without delay.

The Medical Superintendent directed the AMS Admin, Nursing Administration to ensure the attendance of the employees whose leave have been cancelled and submit certificates. If any employee is found absent from duty, departmental action will be taken against them, it added.