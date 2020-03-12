Leave of official, private schools extended till March 31 in Balochistan: Sardar Rind

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Government has decided to remain closed all official and private educational institutions till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat while earlier, directive was issued to close the educational institutions from first March to 15, which was extended on Thursday after first case of virus emerged in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government has decided to remain closed all official and private educational institutions till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat while earlier, directive was issued to close the educational institutions from first March to 15, which was extended on Thursday after first case of virus emerged in Quetta.

This announcement was made by Provincial Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind during a press conference here.

The Minister said that the decision was made after consulting of government and Health Department that all government run and private educational institutions would not be opened till March 31 and next decision regarding opening of educational institutions could be made from March 27.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that the ongoing matriculation examinations has been cancelled in this regard.