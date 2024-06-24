Leave Of Senior Doctors Banned At LGH
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has put a ban
on the leave of senior doctors till further orders to ensure timely provision of medical
facilities to patients coming in Lahore General Hospital while orders have also been
issued to cancel the summer vacations of professors.
A high-level meeting of the Academic Council was held in the committee room under
the chairmanship of Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, in which senior professors
and doctors participated.
Talking at the meeting, Prof Al-Fareed said the best treatment should be ensured for
every patient so that people coming to LGH from far away do not face any kind of problem.
Principal PGMI and MS Dr. Faryad Hussain also reviewed the medical facilities provided
to patients in outdoor and emergency departments.
According to hospital administration, more than 3,500 patients came to the emergency
and OPD on Monday, and underwent medical examination and diagnostic tests.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar expressed his determination that according to the patients friendly
vision of the Punjab government, all resources were being utilized to run all the departments
of the hospital as usual and all possible treatment facilities were being provided free of
cost to patients.
