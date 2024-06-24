Leave of senior doctors banned at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has put a ban

on the leave of senior doctors till further orders to ensure timely provision of medical

facilities to patients coming in Lahore General Hospital while orders have also been

issued to cancel the summer vacations of professors.

A high-level meeting of the Academic Council was held in the committee room under

the chairmanship of Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, in which senior professors

and doctors participated.

Talking at the meeting, Prof Al-Fareed said the best treatment should be ensured for

every patient so that people coming to LGH from far away do not face any kind of problem.

Principal PGMI and MS Dr. Faryad Hussain also reviewed the medical facilities provided

to patients in outdoor and emergency departments.

According to hospital administration, more than 3,500 patients came to the emergency

and OPD on Monday, and underwent medical examination and diagnostic tests.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar expressed his determination that according to the patients friendly

vision of the Punjab government, all resources were being utilized to run all the departments

of the hospital as usual and all possible treatment facilities were being provided free of

cost to patients.