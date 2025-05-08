Open Menu

Leaves Of All Medical Faculty Members, Teaching Hospitals' Professors Canceled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled

In view of the current regional tension, the holidays have been canceled in government medical universities and colleges, faculty members including professors, by the authorities, ordering them to join their duties in hospitals immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In view of the current regional tension, the holidays have been canceled in government medical universities and colleges, faculty members including professors, by the authorities, ordering them to join their duties in hospitals immediately.

Earlier, the holidays were announced for May 9 and 10 in government medical universities and colleges.

According to the Specialized Health Department sources, the leaves for a 2-day shutdown in government medical colleges and universities has been withdrawn.

They further that only students of government medical universities and colleges have been given leave, faculty members including professors will be assigned duties in teaching hospitals immediately.

Recent Stories

Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unit ..

Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance

5 minutes ago
 Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching ho ..

Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled

5 minutes ago
 17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab

17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Business community of twin cities announce rally i ..

Business community of twin cities announce rally in solidarity with Pak army

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan

Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed

PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed

12 minutes ago
Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

12 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar

12 minutes ago
 SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatizatio ..

SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatization

12 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan