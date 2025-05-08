Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In view of the current regional tension, the holidays have been canceled in government medical universities and colleges, faculty members including professors, by the authorities, ordering them to join their duties in hospitals immediately.

Earlier, the holidays were announced for May 9 and 10 in government medical universities and colleges.

According to the Specialized Health Department sources, the leaves for a 2-day shutdown in government medical colleges and universities has been withdrawn.

They further that only students of government medical universities and colleges have been given leave, faculty members including professors will be assigned duties in teaching hospitals immediately.