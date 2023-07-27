Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

Civil Defence Department has cancelled leaves of its entire staff to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Ashura Muharram days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Civil Defence Department has cancelled leaves of its entire staff to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Ashura Muharram days.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Thursday that 50 walk through gates were installed at entry points of Imam Bargahs and mourning processions' routes.

He said that 400 employees of civil defence would perform duty, whereas 200 metal detectors would be used before allowing the participants in any Muharram related event.

The bomb disposal staff would ensure technical sweeping of Imam Bargahs and routes of mourning processions, whereas 70 volunteers of civil defencewould remain alert for security along with mourning procession to be takenout from Jhal Khannuana, he added.