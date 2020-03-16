Leaves of Karachi police canceled

The leaves of all officers and personnel of Karachi Police were canceled on Monday with reference to COVID-19, besides deployment of young and fit personnel at 22 hospitals with isolation facility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The leaves of all officers and personnel of Karachi Police were canceled on Monday with reference to COVID-19, besides deployment of young and fit personnel at 22 hospitals with isolation facility.

In a high-level meeting convened by Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at DIGP South office, also decided that the aged or any officer suffering from illness will not be posted at the hospitals.

SSPs have been directed to ensure deployment of the under-training staff who has been relieved from training academies following Corona virus emergency.

The meeting also ordered police department officials to remain polite but very firm in taking action against violations such as functions at marriage hall, holding of temporary bazars etc.

The DIGP � Security would raise manpower of at least 1000 officers out of his security units by withdrawing a portion of manpower deployed for guard and personal security.

This manpower would be subsequently utilized for the security of main departmental stores in order to ensure smooth supply of daily use items to public.

The police was also ordered to improve its intelligence network to check hoarding.

The meeting also decided that DIGP South will coordinate with MS Police Hospital Garden Headquarters for creation of an isolation ward. He would contact with Dr. Bari of Indus hospital to arrange 1000 corona virus kits against payment to test the Police Officers who are suspected to be infected with the virus.

All Zonal DIGPs, SSPs and SP Investigations attended the meeting.