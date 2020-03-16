UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaves Of Karachi Police Canceled

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Leaves of Karachi police canceled

The leaves of all officers and personnel of Karachi Police were canceled on Monday with reference to COVID-19, besides deployment of young and fit personnel at 22 hospitals with isolation facility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The leaves of all officers and personnel of Karachi Police were canceled on Monday with reference to COVID-19, besides deployment of young and fit personnel at 22 hospitals with isolation facility.

In a high-level meeting convened by Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at DIGP South office, also decided that the aged or any officer suffering from illness will not be posted at the hospitals.

SSPs have been directed to ensure deployment of the under-training staff who has been relieved from training academies following Corona virus emergency.

The meeting also ordered police department officials to remain polite but very firm in taking action against violations such as functions at marriage hall, holding of temporary bazars etc.

The DIGP � Security would raise manpower of at least 1000 officers out of his security units by withdrawing a portion of manpower deployed for guard and personal security.

This manpower would be subsequently utilized for the security of main departmental stores in order to ensure smooth supply of daily use items to public.

The police was also ordered to improve its intelligence network to check hoarding.

The meeting also decided that DIGP South will coordinate with MS Police Hospital Garden Headquarters for creation of an isolation ward. He would contact with Dr. Bari of Indus hospital to arrange 1000 corona virus kits against payment to test the Police Officers who are suspected to be infected with the virus.

All Zonal DIGPs, SSPs and SP Investigations attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Marriage Young Bari All From

Recent Stories

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

3 minutes ago

Russian Ruble Weakens, Trades Near 75 Per US Dolla ..

6 minutes ago

China Development Bank (CDB) to lend no less than ..

14 minutes ago

Munda fair suspended against coronavirus

6 minutes ago

South Korea Lodges Complaint Over China's Move to ..

6 minutes ago

Etimad Centers for biometric being increased to 35 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.