Leaves Of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad Staff Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:41 PM

Leaves of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad staff cancelled

Leaves of all staff of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has been cancelled due to Eidul Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Leaves of all staff of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has been cancelled due to Eidul Fitr.

MCF spokesman said on Saturday that entire staff had been directed to ensure their presence on their offices and duty points so that cleanliness of the city could be maintained during Eid days.

