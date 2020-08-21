UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaves Of Rescue-1122 Canceled

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Leaves of Rescue-1122 canceled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The leaves of Rescue-1122 were canceled and all staffers were directed to ensure their presence on first tens days of Muharram.

Emergency Officr Operations Ghulam Shabir during a briefing held here Friday said that 745 rescue officials would perform duties to cope with any emergency situation during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that 45 rescue posts were set up on way of mourner processions,adding that 35 ambulances, 25 fire vehicles and 100 motorbike ambulances will also remain present at entry and exit points of the majalis and processions routes.

The briefing was attended by DO Emergency Ihtesham Wahla, and other officers of rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Rescue 1122 All Muharram

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

13 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

14 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

13 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.