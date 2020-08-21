Leaves of Rescue-1122 canceled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The leaves of Rescue-1122 were canceled and all staffers were directed to ensure their presence on first tens days of Muharram.

Emergency Officr Operations Ghulam Shabir during a briefing held here Friday said that 745 rescue officials would perform duties to cope with any emergency situation during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that 45 rescue posts were set up on way of mourner processions,adding that 35 ambulances, 25 fire vehicles and 100 motorbike ambulances will also remain present at entry and exit points of the majalis and processions routes.

The briefing was attended by DO Emergency Ihtesham Wahla, and other officers of rescue 1122.