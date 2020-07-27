UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaves Of Rescue 1122 Canceled

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Leaves of Rescue 1122 canceled

The leaves of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) had been canceled on Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The leaves of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) had been canceled on Eidul Azha.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the staffers had been directed to ensure their presence in their stations and duty points so that the best rescue service could be provided during Eid days in case of any emergency.

The Rescue 1122 had also devised a comprehensive Eid plan under which rescue vehicles would be available near major Eid congregations whereas mobile rescue posts will also be set upin various parts of the district where motorcycle ambulances and trained staff will be availableround-the-clock, he added.

