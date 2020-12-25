Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

Leaves of staff of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) have been cancelled to deal with any emergent situation on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Leaves of staff of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) have been cancelled to deal with any emergent situation on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said on Thursday that a comprehensive emergency plan has been evolved for Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

In this connection, Rescue staff will remain on high alert to deal with emergencies.

He said that Rescue 1122 has also set up rescue posts at various places in the district to provide timely medical aid in case of any accident.