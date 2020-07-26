Leaves of sanitary staff cancelled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to ensure cleanliness during forth coming Eid-ul-Azha a comprehensive contingency plan has been prepared by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Sunday.

Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor talking to APP said that the leaves of the staff had been canceled and negligence regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

The measures were being taken before Eid including the assignment of workers and machinery at cattle market designated by the district government, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

On the other hand, the district government has established cattle markets outside the city while following devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq said the government has set up cattle markets for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha in eight areas outside the city.

The areas included Adiala Road, Chakri Road near Al Haram City, Fame Marque in Gujar Khan, Dhobi Ghaat Ground in Murree, GT Road near Timber Market, GT Road near Wah General Hospital, Mangal Chowk near Kallar Bypass, Choora Bazaar Kotli Sattian and Tangi Road near Chashmah Jhalyar, Kahuta.