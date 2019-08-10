Leaves of Wasa staff cancelled

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Leaves of Wasa staff have been cancelled from August 11 to 15 in order to deal with any emergency on Eidul Azha.

A spokesman for the agency Saturday said the Wasa operation staff would remain active in the field from August 11 to 15.

The officers had also been directed to monitor entire activities of the operation staff so that people could be provided services of water supply and sewerage, he added.