Leaving wedding - bridegroom rushes to polling booth to cast his vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Leaving the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom reached the polling station to cast their votes during the ongoing Re-Polling in all 13 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Sunday.

The bridegroom cast his vote at Afridi Garhi polling station Peshawar City.

Talking to APP, Hamza said he is going to cast his vote for the first time. "I will vote first and then I will eat my "Walima" with the guest," he added. Voting is a national duty, so it is most important, the bridegroom Hamza replied to a question.

Similarly, three brothers wearing identical clothes at Gulbar Polling Station including Shehkar, Amjad and Owais cast their votes and such gestures attracted many present on this occasion at the Polling Booth wherein they were in identical clothes.

However, the re-polling process is being continued peacefully in the city with foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around the polling booths for the voters to exercise the right of vote.

A total of 7 polling stations are being re-polled and the polling stations include four male and three female polling stations have been set up with more than 11,000 male and female voters exercising their franchise.

A special security plan has been drawn up for the re-polling. The election process is being closely monitored by the officials of the security forces including Police, Jawans of Pakistan Army and FC. There are clear instructions for strict action against those who disrupt the election process. The CCPO is giving instant instructions on security and other important issues.