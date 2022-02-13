UrduPoint.com

Leaving Wedding - Bridegroom Rushes To Polling Booth To Cast His Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Leaving wedding - bridegroom rushes to polling booth to cast his vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Leaving the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom reached the polling station to cast their votes during the ongoing Re-Polling in all 13 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Sunday.

The bridegroom cast his vote at Afridi Garhi polling station Peshawar City.

Talking to APP, Hamza said he is going to cast his vote for the first time. "I will vote first and then I will eat my "Walima" with the guest," he added. Voting is a national duty, so it is most important, the bridegroom Hamza replied to a question.

Similarly, three brothers wearing identical clothes at Gulbar Polling Station including Shehkar, Amjad and Owais cast their votes and such gestures attracted many present on this occasion at the Polling Booth wherein they were in identical clothes.

However, the re-polling process is being continued peacefully in the city with foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around the polling booths for the voters to exercise the right of vote.

A total of 7 polling stations are being re-polled and the polling stations include four male and three female polling stations have been set up with more than 11,000 male and female voters exercising their franchise.

A special security plan has been drawn up for the re-polling. The election process is being closely monitored by the officials of the security forces including Police, Jawans of Pakistan Army and FC. There are clear instructions for strict action against those who disrupt the election process. The CCPO is giving instant instructions on security and other important issues.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Vote Marriage Male Sunday Afridi All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

4 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>