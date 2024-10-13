Open Menu

Lebanon Says 15 Dead In Israeli Strikes On Three Villages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Lebanon says 15 dead in Israeli strikes on three villages

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on three villages outside traditional Hezbollah strongholds had killed at least 15 people Saturday, as state media reported further strikes elsewhere.

An "Israeli enemy strike on Maaysra", a village in a mostly Christian mountain area north of Beirut, left "nine dead and 15 wounded", the ministry said in a statement, updating an earlier toll.

An AFP correspondent in Maaysra saw excavators trying to remove chunks of a destroyed building. Emergency workers, one using a manual sledgehammer, tried to break through a huge slab of concrete.

Separately, the ministry said four people had been killed and 18 others wounded in an "Israeli enemy strike" on Barja in the Shouf district south of the capital.

And the ministry reported two dead, four wounded and "body parts" in a Israeli strike on Deir Billa, some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the town of Batroun on Lebanon's north coast.

DNA tests were being carried out to determine the identity of the remains, the statement added.

The official National news Agency (NNA) had said an "Israeli strike" targeted a house in Deir Billa where families from south Lebanon had taken refugee.

Another AFP correspondent in Deir Billa saw a mattress, pillows, bed covers, a washing basket and clothes among the wreckage, as people sifted through the rubble by hand and smoke rose from a smouldering pile.

In east Lebanon, the management of the Tal Chiha hospital said in a statement that the facility had sustained "light material damage" due to "strikes that targeted the vicinity" of the mainly Christian town of Zahle.

No patients or staff had been injured and the hospital was still operating, it added.

Since September 23, Israel has been heavily bombarding south and east Lebanon, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs, saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Israel Zahle Beirut Lebanon September Christian Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

9 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

9 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

10 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

10 hours ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

17 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

2 days ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan