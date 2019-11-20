Lecture held on Post Modern Challenges at Islamabad Art Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Islamabad Arts Festival 2019 here on Wednesday organized a lecture on " Post Modern Challenges" at Sir Syed Memorial Complex.

French Professor Dr. Michel Valentin an expert of cultural studies, literary critical theory and post modernism/ Cinema French/ West African delivered a lecture on the topic.

In his lecture, he said that art and culture was part of the economy in west and now it was happening in Pakistan also.

He said that there was a difference in the production intention of films.

"In spite of what certain critical trends want us to believe, there are still major differences between a Holly wood, or foreign movie, made Primary for the mass-market, for entertainments' sake, a personal fim, an art film or a film easy might it be a foreign movie or a non- Hollywood or independent film.

The films belonging to the second category beg to be pulled apart thought and re thought." He said they wanted to you to be super reader with all your emotions at the ready.

He said that questions arise that what type image? image of what? Image made by whom and image made for whom?.

Prof. Michel Valentin discussed various challenges being faced by the film world and related to post modern challenges.

Meanwhile, a lecture was also held on Light and Shadow here at Sir Syed Memorial Museum. Eva Testor Austrian expert delivered a lecture on the topic.