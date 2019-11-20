UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lecture Held On Post Modern Challenges At Islamabad Art Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Lecture held on Post Modern Challenges at Islamabad Art Festival

Islamabad Arts Festival 2019 here on Wednesday organized a lecture on "Post Modern Challenges" at Sir Syed Memorial Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Arts Festival 2019 here on Wednesday organized a lecture on "Post Modern Challenges" at Sir Syed Memorial Complex.

French Professor Dr. Michel Valentin an expert of cultural studies, literary critical theory and post modernism/ Cinema French/ West African delivered a lecture on the topic.

In his lecture, he said that art and culture was part of the economy in west and now it was happening in Pakistan also.

He said that there was a difference in the production intention of films.

"In spite of what certain critical trends want us to believe, there are still major differences between a Holly wood, or foreign movie, made Primary for the mass-market, for entertainments' sake, a personal fim, an art film or a film easy might it be a foreign movie or a non- Hollywood or independent film.

The films belonging to the second category beg to be pulled apart thought and re thought." He said they wanted to you to be super reader with all your emotions at the ready.

He said that questions arise that what type image? image of what? Image made by whom and image made for whom?.

Prof. Michel Valentin discussed various challenges being faced by the film world and related to post modern challenges.

Meanwhile, a lecture was also held on Light and Shadow here at Sir Syed Memorial Museum. Eva Testor Austrian expert delivered a lecture on the topic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Film And Movies 2019 Post All First Investec Modaraba

Recent Stories

SU students booked under sedition charges for chan ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lank's Prime Minister quits as party losses pr ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Up to US, Ukraine to Deal With Claims o ..

3 minutes ago

Culture Day celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif Univers ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Agriculture hold meeting with o ..

9 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC Chairman

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.