Lecture On Anti Dengue, Anti Polio, Green And Clean Pakistan Made Mandatory At School Level In RWP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:42 PM

Lecture on anti dengue, anti polio, Green and Clean Pakistan made mandatory at school level in RWP

Delivering lecture on anti dengue, polio and Green and clean Pakistan campaign has been made compulsory in government schools operating in district Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Delivering lecture on anti dengue, polio and Green and clean Pakistan campaign has been made compulsory in government schools operating in district Rawalpindi.The school heads who fail to arrange these lecturers will have to face music.As per media reports, District education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi has issued directives to Deputy District Education Officers (DDEOs) of all the seven Tehsils of district Rawalpindi to ensure lectures are delivered daily on anti dengue, polio and Green and Clean Pakistan campaign in all Primary, middle, High and Higher Secondary schools running in respective Tehsils so that awareness could be created among the students in this regard.

Assistant Education officers and Monitoring teams have been directed to check either such lectures are being delivered in schools or otherwise.It has been indicated that on the report of monitoring teams, action will be initiated against school heads who fail to ensure delivery of such lectures.

