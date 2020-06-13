UrduPoint.com
Lecture On COVID-19 Pandemic Held In Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:43 PM

A lecture on 'coronavirus and precautionary measures to counter it' was conducted in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A lecture on 'coronavirus and precautionary measures to counter it' was conducted in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Saturday.

According to the spokesman for PSCA, Punjab Health Care Authority District Surveillance Officer Dr Omar Farooq gave the lecture to staff and police communication officers working in PPIC3 center 24/7.

District Surveillance Officer gave complete information about COVID-19 besides apprisingabout precautions and social distancing at workplace.

