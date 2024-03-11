Open Menu

Lecture On Customer Services Excellence Held At RTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A special lecture on 'customer services excellence' was delivered to the staffers taking

training classes here at Regional Training Centre (RTC) of Lahore Electric Supply

Company (LESCO) on Monday.

LESCO Additional Deputy Manager (RTC) Imran Anwar delivered the lecture that

was also attended by Circle Training Centre's In charge, Commercial Superintendent,

Commercial Assistant and Revenue Staff.

In his lecture, Imran Anwar apprised the participants that how to respect and guide

the customers, adding that the respective staff must treat the angry customers with

patience and love.

He added, "For all these things, we need to know the rules and

regulations of our department and our official powers in order to better guide our

customers." It should be clear that LESCO is continuing with training of its officers

and employees at the Regional Training Center so as to provide better facilities to

its customers, he said.

It is to mention that on the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer

Shahid Haider, training on various topics is underway at the centre.

