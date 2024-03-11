Lecture On Customer Services Excellence Held At RTC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
A special lecture on 'customer services excellence' was delivered to the staffers taking
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A special lecture on 'customer services excellence' was delivered to the staffers taking
training classes here at Regional Training Centre (RTC) of Lahore Electric Supply
Company (LESCO) on Monday.
LESCO Additional Deputy Manager (RTC) Imran Anwar delivered the lecture that
was also attended by Circle Training Centre's In charge, Commercial Superintendent,
Commercial Assistant and Revenue Staff.
In his lecture, Imran Anwar apprised the participants that how to respect and guide
the customers, adding that the respective staff must treat the angry customers with
patience and love.
He added, "For all these things, we need to know the rules and
regulations of our department and our official powers in order to better guide our
customers." It should be clear that LESCO is continuing with training of its officers
and employees at the Regional Training Center so as to provide better facilities to
its customers, he said.
It is to mention that on the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer
Shahid Haider, training on various topics is underway at the centre.
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer9 minutes ago
-
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi9 minutes ago
-
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC13 minutes ago
-
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association13 minutes ago
-
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situation14 minutes ago
-
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC25 minutes ago
-
Hearing against PTI founder bail plea adjounred4 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates asked to improve their performance4 minutes ago
-
Traders demand better security arrangements around markets4 minutes ago