Lecture On Dangers Of Dengue Virus Delivered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Lecture on dangers of dengue virus delivered

Principal, Government Girls Degree College Sama Satta, Noreen Saba delivered lecture on dangers of dengue virus and urged students to adopt preventive measures to save them from the disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Principal, Government Girls Degree College Sama Satta, Noreen Saba delivered lecture on dangers of dengue virus and urged students to adopt preventive measures to save them from the disease.

On the directions of education Department, Government of Punjab, anti-dengue spray was sprinkled in class rooms at Government Girls Degree College Sama Satta.

Later, delivering her lecture, the principal urged girl students to adopt preventative measures to save them from the disease.

She said that dengue mosquito used to grow on accumulated water. She emphasized the need to keep the environment clean and not allow accumulation of water on floor of the house, streets and roads.

She said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in flower pots. She expressed her satisfaction over actions being taken by the Punjab government to control spread of dengue virus.

