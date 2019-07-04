Lecture on drawing at Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex

The Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra held a lecture of ex-principal of College of Art & Design, Punjab University Prof Dr Rahat Masud on "Drawing" at the Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday

On this occasion, Dr Rahat Naveed said skills that students could acquire through this talk were understanding basic shapes and forms, line quality and shading, contour drawing, gesture drawing, modeled drawing, mechanical vs visual perspective, drawing from memory and from minds-eye.

During the lecture, she shed lite on how to acquire an ingrained understanding of fundamental skills that would allow students to grow as an artist and expressed them through drawing. She encouraged students to draw from real life observation of objects and human models.

In her lecture, she encouraged students to draw in a variety of ways to create representational and non- representational (abstract) work.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that the young generation was eager to learn different mediums of art. He said that the lecture provided students an opportunity to experiment, analyze, and learn fundamental classical drawing principles based on the Renaissances as well as contemporary drawing techniques developed over the past 150 years.

Deputy Director Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveed Ul Hassan Bukhari, curator Alhamra Art Museum Hajra Mehmood and a large number of art students and other people attended the lecture.