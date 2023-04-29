Lecture on Evolution of Human Society: science, religion held at SUCL

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh University Campus Larkana Science Literature and Arts Society organized on Saturday a lecture event on the theme of "Evolution of Human Society: science and Religion", which was presided by Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Azhar Ali Shah.

Eminent scholar and author of 13 books on this theme Dr. Sikandar Mughal was the guest speaker, while Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Rahujo, Professor Jam Jamali, Hussain Ali Kumbhar, Hina Shah, Wazir Ali Tunio along with a large number of male and female students attended the event.

Office bearers of the Science Literature & Arts Society of Sindh University Campus Larkana including Yaseen Memon, Saifullah Shaikh, Hanif Brohi and others organized the event.

While delivering an interactive lecture and discussion Dr. Sikandar Mughul traced the history of the universe and tacked in detail out different evolutionary stages of human society including the 200,000 years old hunter and gatherer stage, 70,000 years old cognitive revolution stage which included the development of human dialects and gossips giving rise to preliminary ideas, superstitions, myths, magic, religion and other systems of human thought.

Then he discussed the 12,000 years old agricultural revolution stage which transformed the society into a class structure with permanent settlements in the form of villages, towns, cities, private land, property, wealth and other resources along the river sides giving rise to ancient civilizations including Indus Valley Civilization, Mesopotamian Civilization, Egyptian Civilization, Chinese and Greek o Roman Civilizations.

Dr. Mughul also talked about the scientific revolution and the development of scientific thought during the recent 500 years and compared and analyzed it with earlier stages of religious thought.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of the organizers and elaborated more on the relation between science and religion.

He said that religion has evolved and science is considered the soul of true and authenticated religion as it helps in the interpretation of religion.

Dr. Shah cited many Quranic verses showcasing complete harmony with modern scientific thought and emphasized that students get firsthand knowledge of the Quran with a proper understanding of its meaning and relating it with modern scientific thought will further help in understanding its meaning.

He also talked about three popular books by Yuval Noah Harare including Sapiens: a brief history of Mankind, Homo Deuos: future of Tomorrow and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century and urged the students to read such books.

He said that Dr. Sikandar Mughul is an author of the calibre of Yuval Noah Harari and he has significant contributions to Scientific Literature especially in Sindhi Language.

Dua Shabir, Kashif Tunio, Bilal Brohi, Jameela Chandio, Kashif Bhutto and others presented poetry and other content at this event.