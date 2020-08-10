Lecture On "Mai Nay Pakistan Bantay Dekha" Held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Pakistan worker and gold medalist Mirza Muhammad Aslam said on Monday that Muslims and Hindus were two separate nations by all means and this was the crux of Two-Nation Theory.

He said this while addressing an online lecture titled "Mai Nay Pakistan Bantay Dekha'' organized by Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) in connection with upcoming Independence Day of Pakistan, here.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had gathered Muslims at one platform by removing prejudices like sectarianism, provincialism, ethnicity etc.

He stressed upon the new generation to follow the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, give importance to time and work hard for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that after 1857 war of independence tactics were made to keep Muslims backward in all fields of life.

Mirza Muhammad Aslam said that scholars like Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Maulana Muhammad Shibli, Nawab Mohsin-ul-Mulk, Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar, Maulana Shaukat Ali Johar, Maulana Altaf Hussain Hali inculcated the spirit of freedom among Muslims.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made Muslims aware of the mentality of Hindus and introduced golden principles of unity, faith and discipline. He said these principle should be followed in letter and spirit to achieve success in all sectors of life.