Lecture on opportunities & challenges in Age of AI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A lecture on “Opportunities and Challenges in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Directions for Policy-makers,” was held at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday.

Dr Basit Riaz Sheikh, an AI entrepreneur with a Ph.D. from the prestigious Cornell University in Computer Engineering, dilated upon the contemporary headway in the new science and inventions, and as to how AI is impacting the society and the world at large, said a press release.

Director Research IPRI, Dr Rashid Wali Janjua, and Chair Economic Security Dr Aneel Salman made their introductory remarks. Dr Sheikh, having a diverse professional experience that range from running AI startups to serving as the advisor to the Ministry of Technology, briefed the audience on the evolution of Artificial Intelligence.

He also shared his expertise regarding where he sees AI heading in the next 30 years, and expressed the thoughts on where the development of AI stands in Pakistan.

He underscored the need for policy consistency and regretted that ad-hocism in policymaking along with experimentation had led to a divisive and fragmented culture in technology absorption too.

He made referrals to liberal and authoritarian modules at work worldwide, especially in the West and China, and how it has stirred a mechanism to evolve AI.

He recommended some relevant and policies that should be taken to enhance AI programmes in Pakistan.

The speaker mentioned that within 4-5 years, he foresees people having their personalised AIs, citing the example of people having their personalised AI doctors where they would turn to their bots for diagnosis.

It was also mentioned in the talk that through AI human life would not just be restricted to Earth but life outside the orbit would also be explored.

Dr Sheikh also warned of the depletion of market and jobs due to the takeover of Artificial Intelligence. He recommended that investments should be made in the research sector, and commended the drafting of Pakistan’s first AI policy.