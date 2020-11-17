Lecture on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Akram Chaudhary, a renowned scholar delivered an extensive lecture on the development of state and social institutions during the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) tenure, on the occasion of Shan-E-Rehmatulil Aalmeen at the Main Auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning and Director Seerat Chair Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman, Syed Tablish Alwari, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid, Director Information Bahawalpur Riaz-ul-Haq Bhatti, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Akram Chaudhary discussed the political, social, economic and military aspects of the state of Madinah. He said that Hazrat Muhammad (Khatam-un-Nabi) Peace Be Upon Him conducted a census of Muslims immediately after the establishment of the state.

He paid close attention to the innovation of the defence system and for the first time in history, an armoured vehicle was made in the form of a Dawwama, which multiplied the military capability of the Muslims.

Dr. Athar Mahboob, in his address, said that life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the best example for us to live.

He set a practical example in all matters of society, economy and life on the basis of which a righteous society could be formed even today.

He said that seminars, recitation and naat competitions and other events were being held at Islamia University Bahawalpur at the level of faculty and students in connection with Hafta Shan-E-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen. Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Sahfiq ur Rehman in his address said that Seerat Chair has been serving for the last several decades for the dissemination of his teachings. Seven international conferences have been held in this regard. Under the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, Seerat seminars and conferences are regularly organized at the national level and publications are issued in this regard.

In the month of Rabi-ul-Awal, students and teachers of the Islamia University Bahawalpur hosted competitions for the recitation of Quran and recitation of Naat at the divisional level. Similarly, at the provincial level, students of Islamia University Bahawalpur won first and second positions in Naat and Recitation competitions.