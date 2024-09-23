Lecture On Significance Of ‘prioritizing Mental Health In Workplace’ Held At SZABIST
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A lecture programme held at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University, on the importance of "prioritizing mental health in the workplace" here on Monday.
Eminent Psychiatrist Dr Sumera Channa delivered lecture on the topic.
She said that it was inspiring to engage with such enthusiastic students and faculty.
She expressed gratitude to to Dr. Irfana Shah for the kind invitation and giving opportunity to contribute to this crucial conversation. Sumera said that with mutual cooperation we could make mental health a priority for all.
APP/nsm
