Open Menu

Lecture On Significance Of ‘prioritizing Mental Health In Workplace’ Held At SZABIST

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Lecture on significance of ‘prioritizing mental health in workplace’ held at SZABIST

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A lecture programme held at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University, on the importance of "prioritizing mental health in the workplace" here on Monday.

Eminent Psychiatrist Dr Sumera Channa delivered lecture on the topic.

She said that it was inspiring to engage with such enthusiastic students and faculty.

She expressed gratitude to to Dr. Irfana Shah for the kind invitation and giving opportunity to contribute to this crucial conversation. Sumera said that with mutual cooperation we could make mental health a priority for all.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Technology Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

26 minutes ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

39 minutes ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

46 minutes ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

56 minutes ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

1 hour ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

2 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

2 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

2 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

4 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan