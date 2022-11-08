Lecture on "Social Change, Literature" held

Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST), Institute of Historical and Social Research Karachi (IHSR), Sohail University and Anjuman Taraqqi Pasand Musannefeen jointly organized a lecture on "Social Change and Literature" at Dr Zaki Hassan Auditorium Sohail University here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST), Institute of Historical and Social Research Karachi (IHSR), Sohail University and Anjuman Taraqqi Pasand Musannefeen jointly organized a lecture on "Social Change and Literature" at Dr Zaki Hassan Auditorium Sohail University here on Tuesday.

President Urdu Department FUUAST Dr. Yasmin Sultana while delivering the welcome speech said universities and literary associations should promote literature and attract students toward literature. Therefore such joint programs should be held regularly, she added.

She said apart from the textbooks, detailed lectures by eminent scholars, intellectuals and writers are also sources of knowledge for the students in the relevant subject. She also thanked Sohail University for organizing the program.

Presenting a keynote speech, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Sohail University's well-known social sciences expert Professor Dr.

Syed Jafar Ahmad shed light on the role of literature in social change from various aspects and discussed different aspects of literature for change.

A question and answer session was held at the end of the lecture.

In the end, the president of the Department of International Relations Dr Asghar Dashti thanked all the participants.

On the occasion, the president of Urdu Department Dr Yasmeen Sultana presented a gift of Ajrak to Zahida Hina while Dr. Jafar Ahmad presented a gift of books to Dr. Yasmeen Sultana and Dr. Asghar Dashti on behalf of his institution.

Prominent columnist and fiction writer Zahida Hina presided over the event and Research Scholar of the Urdu Department Sumera Majeed moderated the program.