Lecture on translation significance held at USB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) urdu Science board (USB) organised a lecture on the 'Importance and Need of Translation' here on Monday.

The activity aimed to shed light on the crucial role translation plays in bridging linguistic gaps and fostering understanding across diverse fields of knowledge.

Graduate students, teachers and literature enthusiasts attended the lecture in a large number, said Board's

spokesperson.

Minhaj University Faculty of Arts & Sciences Dean Prof Dr Fakhar ul Haq Noori delivered a comprehensive

lecture on the significance of translation. He highlighted that translation plays a crucial role in knowledge

transfer across languages, providing insights into science, technology, literature, civilization, and ideas from different nations.

Emphasizing the importance of choosing the best terms, language, and expression, Dr Noori said that

translation was vital for religious and historical studies, enabling a better understanding of the Quran

and Hadith.

He called upon institutions to promote the use of terms from other languages in a simplified

manner for wider societal adoption.

Earlier, Urdu Science Board’s Director Ziaullah Khan Toru outlined the lecture's aims and objectives

during his welcome address. He underscored Urdu's role as a language of communication, a source

of national unity, and a repository of knowledge and literature. Stressing that Urdu was a unifying

force for all provinces and the federation, Toru mentioned the Board's success in translating top

science books from various global languages, garnering widespread popularity among readers.