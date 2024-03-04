Lecture On Translation Significance Held At USB
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) urdu Science board (USB) organised a lecture on the 'Importance and Need of Translation' here on Monday.
The activity aimed to shed light on the crucial role translation plays in bridging linguistic gaps and fostering understanding across diverse fields of knowledge.
Graduate students, teachers and literature enthusiasts attended the lecture in a large number, said Board's
spokesperson.
Minhaj University Faculty of Arts & Sciences Dean Prof Dr Fakhar ul Haq Noori delivered a comprehensive
lecture on the significance of translation. He highlighted that translation plays a crucial role in knowledge
transfer across languages, providing insights into science, technology, literature, civilization, and ideas from different nations.
Emphasizing the importance of choosing the best terms, language, and expression, Dr Noori said that
translation was vital for religious and historical studies, enabling a better understanding of the Quran
and Hadith.
He called upon institutions to promote the use of terms from other languages in a simplified
manner for wider societal adoption.
Earlier, Urdu Science Board’s Director Ziaullah Khan Toru outlined the lecture's aims and objectives
during his welcome address. He underscored Urdu's role as a language of communication, a source
of national unity, and a repository of knowledge and literature. Stressing that Urdu was a unifying
force for all provinces and the federation, Toru mentioned the Board's success in translating top
science books from various global languages, garnering widespread popularity among readers.
Recent Stories
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz sees off outgoing PM after farewell, guard of honour2 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House12 minutes ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing12 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 622 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations41 minutes ago
-
IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people42 minutes ago
-
140 metric ton garbage lifted in a day: DC42 minutes ago
-
Two Suspects Detained in Drug Raid1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for community policing1 hour ago
-
PINS becomes highest free medicine providing hospital in Punjab1 hour ago
-
3 held for stealing coils in transformers1 hour ago