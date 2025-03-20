Open Menu

Lecture Program Held To Honor Surhiyah Badshah

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A lecture program was organized at Government New Aligarh Boys Postgraduate Degree College, Tando Adam on the anniversary of Pir Sibgatullah Shah Rashdi, also known as Surhiyah Badshah, a hero of the freedom movement and the leader of the Hur Tehreek.

The event saw the participation of renowned writers, intellectuals, teachers, students, and citizens in large numbers.

Speakers including renowned researcher Ustaad Abbasi, Principal Professor Mohammad Mubeen Wasan, Shahjahan Junejo of the Sindh Pak Tehreek, Ikhlaq Warya of the Sindhi Adabi Sangat, GDA leader Dr. Qambar Mari, Gul Hassan Lakho, SUP leader Baaghi Mujahid Thaheem, Professor Yad Hussain Shaikh, Professor Liaqat Panhwar, senior journalist Wafa Raza Chandio and others paid tribute to Surhiyah Badshah for his influential struggle.

The speakers said that Surhiyah Badshah was a courageous and fearless leader in history, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of his land and the rights of the nation. They stated that Surhiyah Badshah's bravery, determination and national consciousness serve as a guiding light for all of us.

The speakers urged the youth to serve their nation and country by adopting the thoughts of Surhiya Badshah. They highlighted that only through knowledge, awareness and struggle can a nation progress on the path of development.

The event also shed light on national unity, the importance of education and political awareness. The program concluded with prayers for the high ranks of Surhiyah Badshah.

