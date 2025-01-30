Lecture series "Without data, you are just another person with an opinion" held at IPRI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted a distinguished lecture titled “Without Data, You’re Just Another Person with an Opinion”, by Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Statistician at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This lecture marked a significant moment aimed at discussing the critical role of data in advancing socio-economic development, improving governance, and fostering fiscal resilience in Pakistan. The event attracted a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including key government bodies, research institutions, and development partners, to explore how data can be leveraged to drive more informed and effective decision-making in the country, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The lecture focused on the transformative power of data to address various socio-economic challenges. The importance of data in understanding and addressing the needs of diverse population groups, ensuring equitable access to resources, and driving sustainable development was emphasized. One of the main objectives of the event was to showcase the role of data in governance and its potential to stimulate economic growth. Dr. Naeem uz Zafar discussed how data can be utilized to enhance fiscal resilience, improve climate change adaptation strategies, manage disaster risks, and create integrated data systems that enable better planning and resource allocation. In doing so, the event underscored the vital importance of data integration and visualization in achieving long-term developmental goals.

A focal point of the event was the discussion on the technological advancements achieved during the recent digital census conducted by PBS. The census, which successfully geotagged over 40 million structures, including economic establishments, was recognised as a key instrument for informing policy and governance decisions. PBS employed a user-friendly data collection software with a self-enumeration portal.

The census achieved seamless synchronisation of over 250 million data points while employing 121,000 IT-trained enumerators using tablets linked to GIS and high-resolution imagery.

The participants highlighted the major uses of census data, including its impact on administrative and electoral boundaries, resource distribution, and job quotas. Notably, over 90% of incentives allocated through the National Finance Commission (NFC) are based on census data. This underscores the crucial role of data in ensuring equitable financial distribution and enhancing governance transparency.

The event also highlighted Pakistan’s rapidly changing demographic landscape. With over 6 million children born in Pakistan each year, understanding the evolving needs of the population is vital for shaping public policies related to health, education, and social welfare. Experts stressed the importance of ensuring that data collected through the census and other sources can be used effectively to guide policy decisions and allocate resources where they are needed most.

IPRI's leadership emphasized that sustainable engagement on data-related initiatives can only be achieved when stakeholders share a clear understanding of the mutual benefits data-driven efforts bring to society. “The key idea behind this event was to provide a platform for various stakeholders to come together, exchange insights, and collectively explore how data can be used to address pressing socio-economic issues,” said Dr. Zafar. “By building a common vision, we can ensure that data serves as a foundation for inclusive and equitable development.”

As Pakistan continues to modernise its governance structures and data systems, the event reaffirmed the need for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure that data is harnessed effectively for national growth and social equity.