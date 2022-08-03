Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Present and Future" held at Punjab Arts Council

A special lecture titled "75 years of Pakistan, past, present and future" was organized at Punjab Arts Council in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A special lecture titled "75 years of Pakistan, past, present and future" was organized at Punjab Arts Council in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In the lecture, well-known columnist Rana Abdul Baqi presented his point of view on the past, present and future of Pakistan while shedding light on its history of Pakistan.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Nawab Mohsin Mulk, the Ali Brothers and the Muslim League under the leadership of Quaid e Azam played a vital role in the independence movement of Pakistan.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said the leaders of the freedom movement made numerous sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan, adding the Primary objective of the Pakistan Independence Movement was to establish a separate welfare state for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live according to their religion and culture.