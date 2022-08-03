UrduPoint.com

Lecture Titled "75 Years Of Pakistan, Past, Present And Future" Held At Punjab Arts Council

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Present and Future" held at Punjab Arts Council

A special lecture titled "75 years of Pakistan, past, present and future" was organized at Punjab Arts Council in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A special lecture titled "75 years of Pakistan, past, present and future" was organized at Punjab Arts Council in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In the lecture, well-known columnist Rana Abdul Baqi presented his point of view on the past, present and future of Pakistan while shedding light on its history of Pakistan.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Nawab Mohsin Mulk, the Ali Brothers and the Muslim League under the leadership of Quaid e Azam played a vital role in the independence movement of Pakistan.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said the leaders of the freedom movement made numerous sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan, adding the Primary objective of the Pakistan Independence Movement was to establish a separate welfare state for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live according to their religion and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Quaid E Azam Independence Muslim

Recent Stories

Workplace closure boosted mental health during Cov ..

Workplace closure boosted mental health during Covid pandemic: Study

3 minutes ago
 DD Food for strict monitoring to prevent wheat smu ..

DD Food for strict monitoring to prevent wheat smuggling

3 minutes ago
 Khursheed Shah expresses grief over martyrdom of s ..

Khursheed Shah expresses grief over martyrdom of six army officials

9 minutes ago
 Inaugural CA Divisional Senior Tournament to start ..

Inaugural CA Divisional Senior Tournament to start from Thursday

10 minutes ago
 34th Mid-Career Management Course officers visit A ..

34th Mid-Career Management Course officers visit Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage o ..

DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage of Muharram event

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.