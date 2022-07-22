Lecture titled "Azadi Ka Safar" held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a special lecture on the history of Pakistan Friday was organised at the Punjab Arts Council titled "Azadi Ka Safar".

In the lecture, Tehreek-e-Pakistan activist Dr Ehsan Akbar highlighted the issues faced by the Muslim leaders in creating Pakistan.

He said there was no more incredible blessing in the world than freedom.

"We are breathing in a free atmosphere today due to the sacrifices of our elders. The rapid development of education in the world during the last decades of the nineteenth century is in front of everyone, "he added.

Dr Ehsan added that due to the educational revolution, freedom movements awakened the people and the Names of many great leaders and personalities came out to subdue the false forces, adding "Pakistan" was a living example of these revolutions.

He said that the Primary objective of the Pakistan Independence Movement was to establish a separate welfare state for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live according to their religion and culture.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ali Johar, Maulana Shaukat Ali Johar, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Nawab Mohsin-ul-Mulk, Nawab Waqar-ul-Mulk, Allama Iqbal, Chaudhry Rehmat and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the leaders of the freedom movement made numerous sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan, he added.

Many people from the twin cities participated in the special lecture on the Pakistan Freedom Movement.