Lecturer dies after cutting of his throat by kite string

A lecturer of Dayal Singh College died shortly after the string of a stray kite slit open his throat at Ichhra flyover, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A lecturer of Dayal Singh College died shortly after the string of a stray kite slit open his throat at Ichhra flyover, here on Friday.

Police said Aftab Ahmad was heading towards his college on Ferozpur Road when the string entangled around his neck, cutting it and leaving him in a pool of blood. Soon after, he died on-the-spot.

Some locals shifted him to the emergency ward of the Lahore General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police and rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue. The deceased was a resident of Kasur's suburban village Kanganpur.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar visited the accident site at Muslim Town flyover and inspected the area. He ordered the suspension of SHO Ichhra and letters of explanation were issued to the SP Model Town and DSP Ichhra over negligence in controlling kite flying in their area.