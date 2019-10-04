UrduPoint.com
Lectures On Traffic Rules Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

On the directives of Punjab Patrolling and Highway Police, lecturers were held to highlight importance of traffic rules

According to a press release issued here, Superintendent, Punjab Patrolling and Highway Police Bahawalpur region, Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif himself supervised the campaign launched to highlight the importance of traffic rules.

Incharge, Traffic education Unit, Muhammad Jameel delivered lecturers at camps set up along roads in different areas. The camps were set up as a part of drive to put light on traffic rules. He emphasized the need to must follow traffic rules in order to avert road accidents.

He said that road accidents occurred due to violation of traffic rules. He also urged motorcyclists to must wear helmet when they drove away a bike.

