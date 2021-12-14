UrduPoint.com

LED Lights To Be Installed On Khawaja Safdar Road: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said that the system of street lights in the city was being upgraded and the modern LED lights will be installed on Khawaja Safdar road with a cost of Rs 45.4 million

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said that the system of street lights in the city was being upgraded and the modern LED lights will be installed on Khawaja Safdar road with a cost of Rs 45.4 million.

He stated this while reviewing the plan with CO Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo and XEN Asim Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner said that 116 street lights poles will be installed in the green belts of 3.5 kilometer Khawaja Safdar Road on which a total of 245 modern LED lights of 120 watts would be installed,while six additional lights would be installed at each intersection.

The DC reviewed the ongoing systematic tree planting and beautification work on Clean Green Belts at Khawaja Safdar Road, Kashmir Road and Wazirabad Road and issued instructions to the concerned authorities in this regard.

