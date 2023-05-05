UrduPoint.com

LEEF Technology Proposed For Higher Yield Of Cotton At Low Cost

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:21 PM

LEEF technology proposed for higher yield of cotton at low cost

Cotton Commissioner Dr. Zahid Mahmood on Friday advocated for adopting the Low Expenditure and Environment Friendly (LEEF) technology and said that the technology could give higher production at lower cost by maintaining soil fertility to enhance its production capability

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Cotton Commissioner Dr. Zahid Mahmood on Friday advocated for adopting the Low Expenditure and Environment Friendly (LEEF) technology and said that the technology could give higher production at lower cost by maintaining soil fertility to enhance its production capability.

Dr. Zahid, who is also the Director of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan and holding the additional charge as Cotton Commissioner, said this while addressing a gathering of officials and scientists through online at a training session at CCRI Multan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Malik Muhammad Sami who attended the session as special guest, said that the district government would continue to make efforts to enhance cotton production while benefiting from the expertise of CCRI Multan. We will utilize the services of CCRI's scientists for training and guidance of cotton farmers, he said.

Dr. Zahid said, the LEEF technology does not require repeated ploughing and this way helps the soil retain beneficial germs and organic material which usually go wasted in case of excessive ploughing.

Explaining how the technology can be employed, he asked the farmers to keep the width of beds at 42 inches and furrows 18 inches.

"Under this technology, the field is prepared for sowing this way only once and there was no need to prepare it every season. Husk from the paddy crop be spread on the beds to keep the soil temperature normal even during the extreme hot weather conditions. It also reduces water consumption by plants and helps meet plants' nutritional requirements. It saves germs from being killed by sunlight, he said adding that the organic material is not only retained but its presence is improved gradually in soil", he told.

In addition, he added to maintaining soil temperature to normal and keeping it enriched with organic material and positive germs, the husk from paddy or wheat get mixed in the soil after sometime and improve its fertility. This layer of husk on cotton producing beds also shield crop against excessive rains and prevent chances of weeds growth, he told. Dr. Zahid said that farmers should contact CCRI Multan officials for more information on LEEF technology.

Agriculture scientists Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad, and Dr. Rabia Saeed also gave insight to participating officials on the technology while head of transfer of technology wing Sajid Mahmood distributed literature among the participants.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Technology Water Cotton From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

9 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

6 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

6 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

6 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.