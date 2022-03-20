Left leaders of PTI have no political career: Saifullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haji Saifullah Khan Kakar on Sunday said that the political career would be dark of those leaders who left the party.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan came to serve the country not to make money and property in politics.

The passage of a resolution against Islamophobia in the UN has made Imran Khan a world leader, he added.

He said that the political career of those who left Imran Khan has come to an end adding that the no-confidence motion would be failed.