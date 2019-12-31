Left over posts, staff of health, agri depts added to ministerial pool in P&D

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The competent Authority has included the left-over posts, along with incumbents of Planning Cells of Health and Agriculture Livestock & Cooperatives Departments, in the pool of ministerial staff of Planning & Development Department and Planning Cells of Administrative Departments, Civil Secretariat, notified by P&D Department here Tuesday.

According to details in Health Department Karim Jan S/O Abdul Halim, Junior Scale Stenographer (BPS-14) and Ibarar Ahmad S/O Noor Ahmed, Junior Scale Stenographer (BPS-14) and in Agriculture , Livestock & Cooperatives Department Sattar Muhammad Driver (BPS-06), Jahangir Khan, Driver (PBS-6), Attaullah, Naib Qasid (BPS-3) and Suny Kumar Gul, Sweeper (PBS-3) have been included in the pool of Ministerial Staff of Planning & Development Department and Planning Cells of Administrative DepartmentsCivil Secretariat.