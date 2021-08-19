Legacy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) embodies principles of bravery, determination: FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the legacy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) is an inspiration for all, embodying the principles of bravery and resistance against tyranny.

"The legacy of Imam Hussain Ibn e Ali (A.

S) is one that embodies great bravery, determination and grace in the face of tyranny," he said in a tweet.

Qureshi prayed that may the courage and character of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) be a beacon for all during challenges.

"May his life continue to serve as an example to us all to meet every challenge with the same depth of character, fortitude and courage," he said.