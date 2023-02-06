Legacy of iconic Urdu poet Tanveer Naqvi recalled on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned poet, songwriter, and creator of beautiful naats Tanveer Naqvi was remembered here Monday on 104th birth anniversary for his lasting legacy in the world of urdu literature and music.

Born on February 6, 1919, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tanveer Naqvi was born as Syed Khurshid Ali. He came from a scholarly and literary family and was raised in an environment that nurtured his love for poetry and songwriting.

At the age of 15, Naqvi started writing poetry, and by the age of 21, his first collection, Sunhere Sapne, was published. This work caught the attention of director Abdur Rashid Kardar, who invited him to Bombay where he stayed for about eight years, during which he composed songs for about a half dozen films.

Some of Naqvi's most popular songs from this time include the tracks from Anmul Ghari and Laila Majnu.

In 1950, after the establishment of Pakistan, Tanveer Naqvi relocated to Lahore where he continued to compose music and write poetry.

His songwriting abilities flourished in Pakistan and he quickly gained recognition for his unique style and beautiful compositions.

Some of his most popular songs include Zindagi Hai Ya Kisi Ka Intezar (film Salma), Jaan-e-Baharan Rashik Chaman (Film Azra), Kahan tak Sunoge Khan tak Sanauon (Film Anarkali), and Raqs Mein Hai Sara Jahan (Film Ayaz).

Naqvi won the Nigar Award three times for his beautiful songs, including tracks from the films Koil Ka Nagha Dil Ka Diya Jalaya, Shaam Dhale Ka Naghma, Murali Bhare Ja Geet Sunay Ja and Dosti Ka Naghma Chithi. He also wrote many beautiful naats for several films, including the Naat Shah-e-Medina of the film Noor islam, Yasrab kay Waali, and the Naat of the film Ayaaz, Balgh-ul-Ala Bekmalihi.

On November 1, 1972, Tanveer Naqvi passed away in Lahore, where he was laid to rest in the graveyard of Miani Sahib.

He will always be remembered as a gifted poet, songwriter, and creator of beautiful naats who left a lasting legacy in the world of Urdu literature and music.