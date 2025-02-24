Open Menu

Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition Of Repatriated Artefacts At PNCA

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM

The National Heritage & Culture Division has inaugurated a special exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), showcasing a collection of cultural artefacts recently repatriated from the United Kingdom and the United States of America

These invaluable pieces of Pakistan’s heritage, which were unlawfully smuggled out of the country, have been successfully returned under the provisions of the UNESCO Convention 1970.

The exhibition, titled Legacy Returns Home, will run from February 24 to February 28, 2025, between 10 AM and 5 PM at PNCA, Islamabad.

This landmark event serves as a testament to Pakistan’s rich cultural history and underscores the significance of international collaboration in the protection and restitution of stolen cultural property.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, officials from the National Heritage & Culture Division expressed their gratitude to the governments and institutions that facilitated the return of these artefacts.

“This exhibition is a celebration of our heritage and a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard our cultural treasures,” stated a senior official.

Among the repatriated artefacts on display are centuries-old sculptures, manuscripts, and relics that reflect Pakistan’s diverse historical legacy. Experts believe that such initiatives will not only raise awareness about the illicit trafficking of cultural property but also reinforce Pakistan’s commitment to preserving its artistic and historical assets.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to witness these recovered treasures up close and gain insights into their historical and cultural significance. The event is expected to attract a wide audience, including historians, students, researchers, and art enthusiasts.

The repatriation of these artefacts marks a significant achievement in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to reclaim its lost heritage. Officials reaffirmed their dedication to continuing such endeavors, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to prevent cultural theft and ensure the rightful return of historical objects to their place of origin.

The exhibition at PNCA is open to the public, offering a unique chance to explore Pakistan’s reclaimed cultural heritage and appreciate the strides being made toward its preservation.

