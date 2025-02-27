Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of repatriated artefacts continues at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A special exhibition titled "Legacy Returns Home" featuring recently repatriated cultural artefacts from different countries continues to attract visitors at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), highlighting Pakistan's commitment to preserving its rich heritage.

Organized by the National Heritage & Culture Division, the five-day exhibition will conclude on February 28, offering the public a rare glimpse of centuries-old sculptures, manuscripts, and relics that were unlawfully smuggled out of the country and returned under the UNESCO Convention 1970.

A large number of history enthusiasts, students, and researchers are visiting the exhibition to witness the invaluable pieces that reflect Pakistan's diverse historical legacy.

Hafsa Ahmed, a university student, expressed her excitement, saying: "It is heartening to see these artefacts finally back in their homeland. Each piece tells a unique story about our ancestors and cultural evolution. Such exhibitions not only provide knowledge about our rich past but also ignite a sense of pride among the younger generation."

She added that the government’s efforts to bring back the stolen heritage set an example for future preservation.

"It's crucial to educate people about the importance of protecting cultural property. This exhibition is a step towards creating awareness and inspiring society to value our historical assets," she remarked.

Professor Zubair Malik, a historian, described the exhibition as a significant achievement in reclaiming national identity. "These artefacts are more than just objects – they represent our history, traditions, and cultural journey. Their return marks a victory against the illicit trafficking of cultural property and highlights the importance of international cooperation in heritage protection."

He emphasized that regular exhibitions and educational programs could strengthen public appreciation for heritage preservation. "Protecting cultural property requires collective efforts from the government, institutions, and society. Such initiatives should be continued to ensure our history remains intact for future generations," he added.

The exhibition remains open to the public, offering a unique opportunity to explore Pakistan’s reclaimed cultural wealth and appreciate the strides being made toward its preservation.