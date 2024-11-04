Open Menu

Legal Action Being Taken Against Those Burning Paddy Residues: Iftikhar Ali Sahoo

Published November 04, 2024

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that 22 anti-smog squads had been established in the paddy cultivation areas which were not only providing technical guidance to the farmers but also taking legal action against those burning of paddy residues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that 22 anti-smog squads had been established in the paddy cultivation areas which were not only providing technical guidance to the farmers but also taking legal action against those burning of paddy residues.

He said this while presiding over the meeting here. Anti-smog squad of Agriculture Department was active 24/7, he said and added that till now, 1125 acres of paddy crop had been set on fire in Punjab and 123 FIRs had been registered against those who were involved in setting fire. Fines had been imposed on those violating smog rules across the province.

Smog committees were active at the village level. Awareness campaign about the harms of smog was underway. Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further said that under the Chief Minister Punjab Smog Control Program,

5000 super seeders were being provided to the farmers at a cost of 5 billion rupees with 60 percent  subsidy.

Guidance was also being provided to the farmers regarding the use of these super seeders. He further said that 350,000 warning notices had also been issued to the paddy farmers from July 2024 till now.

