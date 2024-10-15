Legal Action Initiated Against Bogus Arms Dealers
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In a significant crackdown on the illegal arms trade, the Punjab Home Department has captured nine bogus arms dealers in Lahore.
Following directives from the Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, police have registered cases against these dealers, marking the start of a formal investigation.
The charges against these individuals are based on findings from a comprehensive inquiry conducted by the department, which revealed substantial evidence of illegal activities. The inquiry report revealed that the nine accused had prepared forged documents and sold weapons under fake and bogus licenses. The First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged under the Punjab Arms Ordinance of 1965.
The secretary emphasized the seriousness of the offense, describing the sale of arms with bogus licenses as a grave crime.
He has mandated strict legal action against those involved, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit licenses and fraudulent dealers.
In light of the investigation's findings, the scope has been expanded to include a thorough examination of documents belonging to arms dealers across Punjab. The companies implicated in this case include English Arms Company, Alay Brothers Arms and Ammunition, Qasim Arms Store, National Rifles, Omega Enterprises, Amin Brothers, Outdoor Resource, MS Mokal, and Shahbaz Mohiyuddin Arms.
The Punjab Home Department is taking these measures to ensure the integrity of arms sales and prevent the proliferation of illegal weapons in the region.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action initiated against defaulters of 1,456 govt shops in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Garh2 minutes ago
-
CIEC experts visits SALU2 minutes ago
-
900 Braille books distributed among blind students, says commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan considers China one of its closest friends: Gilani2 minutes ago
-
Court orders registration of murder FIR in case reported as suicide12 minutes ago
-
Four booked for LPG cylinders in passenger vans22 minutes ago
-
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy shine at Int'l Sailing Regatta in Brazil22 minutes ago
-
Theatre sealed over obscenity22 minutes ago
-
CM forms committee to probe rape case22 minutes ago
-
PM meets Tajik counterpart; calls for cementing bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity22 minutes ago
-
Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan hails SCO Summit22 minutes ago