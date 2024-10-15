Legal action initiated against bogus arms dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In a significant crackdown on the illegal arms trade, the Punjab Home Department has captured nine bogus arms dealers in Lahore.

Following directives from the Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, police have registered cases against these dealers, marking the start of a formal investigation.

The charges against these individuals are based on findings from a comprehensive inquiry conducted by the department, which revealed substantial evidence of illegal activities. The inquiry report revealed that the nine accused had prepared forged documents and sold weapons under fake and bogus licenses. The First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged under the Punjab Arms Ordinance of 1965.

The secretary emphasized the seriousness of the offense, describing the sale of arms with bogus licenses as a grave crime.

He has mandated strict legal action against those involved, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit licenses and fraudulent dealers.

In light of the investigation's findings, the scope has been expanded to include a thorough examination of documents belonging to arms dealers across Punjab. The companies implicated in this case include English Arms Company, Alay Brothers Arms and Ammunition, Qasim Arms Store, National Rifles, Omega Enterprises, Amin Brothers, Outdoor Resource, MS Mokal, and Shahbaz Mohiyuddin Arms.

The Punjab Home Department is taking these measures to ensure the integrity of arms sales and prevent the proliferation of illegal weapons in the region.