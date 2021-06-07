UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legal Action Initiates Against SHO Khazana Peshawar Over Manhandling Of MPA

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:34 PM

Legal action initiates against SHO Khazana Peshawar over manhandling of MPA

The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Monday told the House that CCPO Peshawar has submitted an inquiry report into manhandling of MPA Ajmal Khan by SHO Khazana Peshawar Ibad Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Monday told the House that CCPO Peshawar has submitted an inquiry report into manhandling of MPA Ajmal Khan by SHO Khazana Peshawar Ibad Wazir.

Reading out the report in the House, the Speaker said that CCPO had submitted that the SHO was found guilty of manhandling of the legislator and misuse of powers, adding the department action has been initiated against him.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Twofour54’s Summer Camp expands its horizon from ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks W ..

1 hour ago

Eight killed, several injured in Chagai cylinder b ..

31 seconds ago

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago

PU organizes webinar on Eco system restoration

36 seconds ago

Teachers of Peshawar University call off strike af ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.