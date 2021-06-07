Legal action initiates against SHO Khazana Peshawar over manhandling of MPA

The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Monday told the House that CCPO Peshawar has submitted an inquiry report into manhandling of MPA Ajmal Khan by SHO Khazana Peshawar Ibad Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Monday told the House that CCPO Peshawar has submitted an inquiry report into manhandling of MPA Ajmal Khan by SHO Khazana Peshawar Ibad Wazir.

Reading out the report in the House, the Speaker said that CCPO had submitted that the SHO was found guilty of manhandling of the legislator and misuse of powers, adding the department action has been initiated against him.