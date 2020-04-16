Legal action taken against 2205 beggars in Punjab

Police teams took legal action against 2205 beggars included 1862 male and 293 female beggars along with 50 child beggars across the province since the start of operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Police teams took legal action against 2205 beggars included 1862 male and 293 female beggars along with 50 child beggars across the province since the start of operation.

As many as 657 cases were registered against the beggars, whereas 2071 individuals were released after issuing them warning.

As per details, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir urged the field officers to speed up crackdown against beggars. He said that such characterless persons who exploit children for begging do not deserve any leniency and special action be taken against them with the collaboration Child Protection Bureau teams.

He said that prompt actions should be taken against those drug addicts�who pretend themselves to be handicapped and jobless so that citizens may be saved from them. He said that progress� report regarding police action should be sent to the Central�Police Office.

As per directions of the IG Punjab, crackdown against beggars on roads has been acceleratedin the wake of corona lockdown in all districts of the province.