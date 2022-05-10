Legal action taken against blocking assembly chowk road: DC

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar , Shafiullah Khan has said that those elements involved in damaging public property and closure of roads with dealt strictly as per law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar , Shafiullah Khan has said that those elements involved in damaging public property and closure of roads with dealt strictly as per law.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said"Peaceful protest is constitutional right of people but those involved in damaging public property will be dealt with an iron hand.

" He said"Nobody will be allowed to challenge the writ of the government."He said"Closure of road near assembly chowk creat problems for people and ambulances are also stuck in traffic jams for hours due to patient can not reach hospitals in time."He said that legal action has been initiated against those who blocked assembly chowk road, adding, government writ will be enforced at any cost and nobody will be allowed to take law into its hand.